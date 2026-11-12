Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated

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    • 12 November, 2026
    • 18:43
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated

    On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Convention Centre Dublin to attend the session.

    Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin welcomed the head of state.

    The President of Azerbaijan participated in the opening plenary session of the Summit.

    The participants posed for a group photo at the end of the session.

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    Held under the theme "Europe – strong, secure and connected," the Summit"s agenda includes building a competitive economy, promoting innovation, developing transport connectivity, ensuring affordable energy, and addressing European security and defense issues. Nearly 50 heads of state and government are participating in this year"s Summit.

    The opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit is underway in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit- Updated

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin 9-cu Zirvə Toplantısının açılış plenar sessiyasında iştirak edib - Yenilənib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в пленарной сессии открытия 9-го cаммита ЕПС - Обновлено
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    44 filmi

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