    Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post

    Other
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 20:53
    Poland summoned the Israeli ambassador over a tweet from holocaust memorial institution Yad Vashem, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on social media platform X on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Sikorski was protesting against a social media post in which Yad Vashem wrote that Poland was the first country where Jews were forced to wear a distinctive badge in order to isolate them from the surrounding population. He said the post should make it clear Poland was "German-occupied" at the time.

    Polşa XİN İsrail səfirini çağırıb
    МИД Польши вызвал посла Израиля из-за публикации в Х

