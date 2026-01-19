NATO deputy secretary general to visit Baku
Other
19 January, 2026
- 17:10
NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska is due to visit Baku on Wednesday, January 21, Report informs, citing the alliance's press service.
