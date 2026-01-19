Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 17:10
    NATO deputy secretary general to visit Baku

    NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska is due to visit Baku on Wednesday, January 21, Report informs, citing the alliance's press service.

    NATO Baş katibinin müavini yanvarın 21-də Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Заместитель генсека НАТО прибудет в среду в Баку

