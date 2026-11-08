Ilham Aliyev: Shusha was under occupation for 28 years but never lost its national spirit

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Shusha was under occupation for 28 years but never lost its national spirit, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Shusha.

According to Report, the head of state said that Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation six years ago.

"We are glad that you are joining us on Victory Day. Six years ago, Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation. One day later, Armenia officially surrendered, bringing the 30-year occupation to an end," he said.