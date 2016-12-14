Zimbabwe's 92-year-old president plans to take part in next election

Baku. 14 December. REPORT. AZ/ Zimbabwe's ruling party says the country's 92-year-old president Robert Mugabe, is certain to be endorsed as the party's presidential candidate for elections in 2018.

Report informs citing Interfax, Ignatius Chombo, secretary for administration of the Zanu-PF party, said on Wednesday that Mugabe will get the endorsement at the party's annual conference this week.

Chombo says Mugabe brings "wisdom and unity" to his leadership of Zimbabwe, which is struggling with a dire economic situation that has prompted periodic protests against the government.

Mugabe, who has ruled this southern African country since independence from white minority rule in 1980, won elections in 2013 despite allegations of voting irregularities. He turns 93 in February.

Mugabe previously said he wants to rule until he dies, although he said he is open to retirement if asked by his party.