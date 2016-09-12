Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe unveils new statue of himself - PHOTO

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Zinbabwe Robert Mugabe has unveiled a 3.8-metre statue of himself, Report informs citing foreign media.

The statue depicts the 92-year-old in defiant attitude, with one arm raised above his head and fist clenched, wearing his trademark thick-framed glasses.

It was produced over six months by Dominic Benhura, a local sculptor whose work has been exhibited around the world.

Mugabe said the work had been donated as “charity”.