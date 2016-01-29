Zika virus cases brought back to Canada

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three Canadians have brought back the Zika virus recently after contracting it abroad, Report informs CBC News has learned.

Health Minister Jane Philpott said Wednesday that there have been no cases of locally transmitted Zika virus in Canada.

"I believe, if I'm not mistaken, that there are three cases in Canadians who have travelled to affected countries that have come back with documented cases of Zika virus," she said.

Two of the cases are in B.C., one contracting the virus in El Salvador and the other in Colombia, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has confirmed to CBC News. According to a report in The Province, both persons have recovered, and neither case involved a pregnancy.

It was not immediately clear when either contracted the virus.