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    Zelenskyy calls first day of Abu Dhabi talks constructive

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 22:42
    Zelenskyy calls first day of Abu Dhabi talks constructive

    The first day of trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia in Abu Dhabi was constructive and substantive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, Report informs.

    "Today was the first day of meetings. We first held talks with our European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting between our delegation and the American and Russian delegations. I am grateful to all Ukraine's partners for their support.

    The trilateral format was constructive and quite substantive. We discussed the need for humanitarian measures and their possible parameters. Releasing prisoners is a priority," he wrote.

    Zelenskyy said the sides discussed in detail the substance of security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundations for ensuring their long-term effectiveness.

    "We need real mechanisms to prevent any attempts to restart the war. The need for steps toward de-escalation was also discussed… The main goal is to bring peace genuinely closer, and Ukraine will contribute only productive, high-quality, and honest work. I thank the United States for organizing these talks and the UAE for providing a reliable venue," he said.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Trilateral talks Ukraine war
    Zelenski: Əbu-Dabidəki üçtərəfli danışıqlar konstruktiv və məzmunlu idi
    Зеленский: Трехсторонние переговоры в Абу-Даби были конструктивнымы и содержательными
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