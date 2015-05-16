Zarif: "P5+1" has no unified position on points of the agreement on Iranian nuclear program

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "P5+1" international mediators (the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany) still has no unified position on certain issues of the final agreement on Iranian nuclear program (INP).

As Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Saturday's edition of the German magazine Spiegel.

"Basically, we have discussed all the items in Lausanne, but they must now be formulated so that it's acceptable to everyone - Iran, intermediaries "P5+1", that's to say, the United States, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany, as well as EU. By the way, most of the time occupy the negotiations in the "P5+1". On some issues, they still don't have a common position", said Zarif.

Zarif added, "It's clear that, all EU and US sanctions will be lifted as a result of signing the agreement, and although the procedure will be different", it will be crucial result for Tehran.

"We are all concerned about how sincere and serious act of our Western partners, especially the United States. The distrust is enormous, and this is mutual", said the Foreign Minister.