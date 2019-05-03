Blogger, famous for her advice on studying in prestigious universities entered Stanford for a bribe

The family of Chinese woman Yusi Zhao, who is known for her blog and advice on entering prestigious American universities, paid 6.5 million dollars for her admission to Stanford University, Report informs citing the Russian press.

“Some people think, ‘Didn’t you get into Stanford because your family is rich?’" Yusi Zhao addressed to her subscribers before entering the University in 2017.

She entered Stanford just the same year as she said “through hard work”. It turned out that after the disclosure of the largest corruption scheme in the US with admission to the elite universities of the country, the future student got into the Ivy League with the participation of her parents.

Prosecutors say that the consultant, William Singer, tried to get Ms. Zhao recruited to the Stanford sailing team, providing a fake list of sailing accomplishments and making a $500,000 donation to the sailing program after she was admitted.

A statement sent on behalf of Ms. Zhao’s mother by her lawyer, Vincent Law, said that Mrs. Zhao and her daughter were victims of Mr. Singer’s scheme, and that Mrs. Zhao had believed the $6.5 million was a legitimate donation to Stanford.

This is not the first rich Chinese family involved in the scandal. It is also known about the parents who paid $1.2 million for the admission of a child to Yale University.