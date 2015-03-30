 Top
    Yemen: rebels captured a Saudi pilot

    Another Saudi aircraft shot down over the area of Bani Harith, the fate of the pilot is unknown

    Baku. 30 March.REPORT.AZ/ Rebels captured today a Saudi pilot, shot down their aircraft over Sanaa, Report informs referring to Russian TASS.

    According to the previously received information, the "Arabian coalition" Air Force struck a new series of strikes on ground targets in the Yemeni capital. News agency SABA informs, air defense forces shot down on Saturday another Saudi plane over the area of Bani Harith, but the fate of the pilot is unknown.

