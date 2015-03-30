Yemen: rebels captured a Saudi pilot

Baku. 30 March.REPORT.AZ/ Rebels captured today a Saudi pilot, shot down their aircraft over Sanaa, Report informs referring to Russian TASS.

According to the previously received information, the "Arabian coalition" Air Force struck a new series of strikes on ground targets in the Yemeni capital. News agency SABA informs, air defense forces shot down on Saturday another Saudi plane over the area of Bani Harith, but the fate of the pilot is unknown.