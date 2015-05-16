 Top
    Yemen: death toll reaches 1.7 million as a result of armed conflict

    More than 7 thousand people were injured

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of deaths as a result of armed conflict in Yemen exceeded 1.7 thousand. More than seven thousand people were injured.

    Report informs, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated.

    "As a result of the conflict in Yemen, more than 1.7 million people have been killed and about 7 thousand 75 people were injured. More than 300 people were displaced from the houses since March and about 8.6 million people need medical care," the WHO regional office in the Jordanian capital Amman stated.

