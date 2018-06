© AP

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping met with the supreme leader of the DPRK Kim Jong -un in Beijing. Report informs citing the Reuters.

The report does not specify the details of the meeting. As previously noted by the media, during his visit to China, Kim Jong-un would met with Xi Jinping and discuss the June 12 summit of the United States-North Korea held on 12 June.