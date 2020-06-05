Wuhan discharges last three coronavirus patients

The last three COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, have recovered and been discharged from hospital, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

They were discharged on Thursday after two nucleic acid tests for the novel coronavirus came back negative within 24 hours. Their temperatures fell to normal levels, and their symptoms disappeared.

"Thus, there are no new coronavirus patients in Wuhan hospitals."

All districts in Wuhan are now assessed to be low risk for coronavirus infection. Dongxihu district, the last medium-risk area in the city, reported zero new cases for 14 consecutive days to June 1, and its risk level was adjusted to low on June 2.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 213 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.