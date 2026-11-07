Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    WP reports DeSantis is considering 2028 US presidential bid, governor denies plans

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    • 07 November, 2026
    • 12:14
    WP reports DeSantis is considering 2028 US presidential bid, governor denies plans

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is preparing to seek the Republican Party's nomination for the 2028 US presidential election, The Washington Post said, citing three sources familiar with his plans.

    Report informs that, according to the publication, DeSantis has already contacted at least one political consultant about a possible campaign. A political action committee affiliated with him has also resumed fundraising.

    However, the governor has denied the report. In a post on X, he called it fabricated and said he had not contacted anyone about running in any election.

    The newspaper notes that DeSantis previously sought the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election but suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.

    Ron DeSantis The Washington Post Presidential election Florida
    Ron Desantis 2028-ci ildə ABŞ prezidenti seçkilərində iştirak barədə məlumatları təkzib edir
    WP сообщил о планах участия Десантиса в выборах президента США в 2028г, сам политик их опровергает
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