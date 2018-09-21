Woman attacks daycare centre with knife in New York

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ A daycare centre has been attacked in New York, Report informs citing foreign media. The incident occurred in the Flushing area of Queens and the alleged attacker has been taken into custody.

The incident was reported to the police at 3.40 am local time. The suspect, a 52-year-old woman who is believed to have worked at the overnight daycare centre was found in the basement.

As a result of the attack, five people were injured, including three children. One of the workers of the daycare centre and the parent of one of the children were also injured.