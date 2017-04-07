 Top
    Close photo mode

    WHO: Victims of chemical attack under Idlib were 84 people, 545 injured

    27 of the dead people are children

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of the chemical attack in the Syrian city of Khan-Sheikhun reached 84, as well 545 people were injured. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, World Health Organization (WHO) said.

    "Here are the figures we have received from our office, from the health department in Idlib: 84 victims, 545 wounded," the WHO spokesman Tariq Yazarevich said at a press conference.

    According to him, 27 of the dead are children.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi