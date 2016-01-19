WHO: 80% viruses in Europe and Russia accounts for 'swine flu'

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ This year 80% of flu viruses observed in Europe and Russia accounts for H1N1 virus and 'swine flu'.

Report informs referring to TASS, this information is posted on official website of World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Europe.

'80% of all A viruses accounts for A(H1N1). Health workers should pay special attention to probability of 'severe flu' diagnosis of youth and generally healthy persons and provide relevant assistance', the organization's information declares.

In accordance with results WHO last monitoring, severe disease and death from 'swine flu' virus are observed in Armenia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.