White House announces evidence of fraud in US presidential elections

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ White House there is ample evidence of fraud in the presidential election.

Report informs, senior adviser to Donald Trump for Political Affairs Steven Miller said in an interview with ABC TV.

"The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state, dead people voting, noncitizens being registered to vote. You will not deny it, that there are massive numbers of noncitizens in this country who are registered to vote", adviser said.

Miller called the current situation as scandal, adding that the US should be "horrified" because of the fact that those who have no right to vote are participating in elections.

Notably, on November 8 Republicans candidate Donald Trump won presidential elections in US.