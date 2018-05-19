Wedding ceremony of British prince Harry is held today - VIDEO - UPDATED

© Getty Images

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the chapel of St. George in the territory of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, the ceremony of the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle took place, Report reports.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle uttered their vows. The bishop declared them husband and wife.

Megan wears white wedding dress from Givenchy.

The British prince Harry was given the title of Duke of Sussex on the wedding day with American actress and model Meghan Markle.

Report informs citing the BBC, it is said in the information by Buckingham Palace.

The decision proposed by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry's grandmother.

In turn, after the wedding, the wife of the prince, Meghan Markle, will be a “Duchess of Sussex".

The wedding ceremony will take place at St. George Church in Vindsor Castle in Berkshire at noon local time. Over 2500 guests were invited to the ceremony.

As his father will not attend the ceremony, Meghan Markle will be brought to the church by his father-in-law, Prince Charles.

The wedding is expected to be followed by millions of people around the world. Nearly ten thousand men will be stand on the streets of Windsor to see newlyweds with their own eyes.

Even, people spent the night lying on the street to watch the ceremony.

After the wedding, Prince Harry and his wife will travel in the city for over 25 minutes in open-topped carriage.