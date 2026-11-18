Germany welcomes trilateral talks between the leaders of Russia, the US, and China, but believes that Europe should play a role in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

"I believe that any negotiations are a positive step. I say this as someone engaged in foreign policy. This certainly applies to a meeting of the presidents of the world's three largest countries as well, so we naturally welcome holding such a trilateral dialogue," he said, answering a question about his expectations for the first meeting of the presidents of China, Russia, and the US - Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump - in a trilateral format.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that dialogue on the future of Ukraine must be conducted between Kyiv and Moscow with mandatory European participation.

"At the same time, it is obvious that Europe should play a decisive role in resolving the conflict and that this settlement cannot take place in some third location," he said.

Wadephul noted that negotiations on the Ukrainian issue without the involvement of Ukraine and Europe will not yield results.

"I have no reason to doubt that negotiations on the future of Ukraine will be held between Russia and Ukraine with the participation of Europe. Otherwise, it will be impossible to reach a solution - especially a solution that is sustainable and guarantees that after this war, which I hope will end as soon as possible, a new conflict will not arise," Wadephul stated.

According to him, it is precisely in this vein that he has perceived all the talks he has held so far, including with his American and Chinese counterparts.