    Visual identification of A321 crash victims concluded

    'But genetic identification of the remains will continue', Head of Russian Health Ministry’s department of social health and communications says

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the head of the Russian Health Ministry’s department of social health and communications, the visual identification of the victims from the Russian A321 passenger jet that crashed over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on October 31 has concluded.

    The visual identification of the victims from the Russian A321 passenger jet that crashed over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on October 31 has concluded, but genetic identification of the remains will continue, Report informs referring to the Sputnik, Head of the Russian Health Ministry’s department of social health and communications said Friday.

    “The visual identification process of the deceased has concluded, the process of genetic identification is continuing,” Oleg Salagai said.

    On Thursday, the Russian Health Ministry confirmed that 58 of the 224 people on board the aircraft had been identified. The remains of the remaining victims will have to be identified by their DNA.

