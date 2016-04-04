Violent flooding kills 50 in Pakistan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Torrential rains and flash floods killed 50 people and wounded 55 others in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, according to officials, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Landslides blocked major highways and violent currents washed away roads in mountainous parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The worst hit area was the Shangla district in the Malakand division, where 19 people died and more than 30 were injured, disaster management officials said. Several houses there had collapsed.

Tents and other relief supplies were sent from the provincial capital of Peshawar to the affected regions, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

Destructive flash floods are common in Pakistan during the summer monsoon season, and the rains in the months just before the season can take a heavy toll on rural villages.

"We're left on our own. Nobody from the government is coming to help us," Habib Khan, a resident of Swat Valley, told a local TV news channel.