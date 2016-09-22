Vice-Speaker of Knesset: The only possible solution between Israelis and Palestinians is a two-state solution

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The only possible solution between Israelis and Palestinians is a two-state solution.

Report informs, Vice-Speaker of Israeli Knesset Hilik Bar stated at the meeting with a group of Azerbaijani reporters.

"The bad alternative is one state solution. This mean the loss of Zionist dream that makes the Jewish majority in Israel. This is why I advocate for two-state solution. Even prime-minister Netanyahu view this solution for Israel-Palestinian conflict. This is not easy but possible", he said.

"One is the refugee issue. There is also disagreement on Jerusalem. The Palestinians should know that we will not accept everything they wish in Jerusalem, which is holy city for many people. But Jerusalem is a cradle for Jewish culture. It is important for us that all holy places are under Jewish administration with respect to other religions even with the point that Jews are not allowed to enter the Mount Temple", he added.

"Of course there is the issue of recognition of Israel. The Palestinians should understand that if Israel would make concessions on territories or other issues, they also have to make concessions like acknowledging the Israel as a state of Jewish people. There are 17 neighbourhoods. There are some neighbourhoods that our party believe can happily give to Palestinians for future capital. But speaking about Holy Basin, the answer is no. Israel is the only power that can provide security of the holy places.

20% of the population of Israel are Arab Palestinians so 20% of future Palestinian state can make Jews under the security measures so they could live in their fatherland even in another states", he stressed.