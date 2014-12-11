Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved program of new government

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the program of the new government. Report informs for the corresponding decision voted 269 Deputies at 226 minimum required.

At the suggestion of the majority fraction, the program made a point about the fact that the coalition agreement is an integral part of the Programme of Action of the Cabinet.

The program has specific objectives as to what changes are coming, with specific deadlines - said Yatsenyuk.

The ultimate goal of Ukraine - membership in the European Union, in this way it is necessary to carry out a serious test. This is foreseen by our program - says prime minister.

According to the constitution, within one year after the approval of the government program Verkhovna Rada can not initiate its resignation.