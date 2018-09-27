Venezuelan president Maduro says ready to meet Trump face-to-face

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ " I’m ready to talk to US President Donald Trump. I would like it to be a face-to-face meeting between Donald Trump and Nicolas Maduro," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

Report informs citing RT that he was speaking at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

" “Despite all of the differences... I would be willing to reach out my hand to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to discuss matters bilaterally,” Maduro said.

Trump said that he stands ready to talk with an open agenda on everything that he might wish to talk about with the United States of America.

He stressed that they are ready for any option to change the situation in Venezuela. Trump believes that the situation in Venezuela is embarrassing.

Notably, Trump said earlier that the military could change the regime in Venezuela for a while. He also pointed out that Maduro’s regime endangers the Venezuelan people.