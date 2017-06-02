Venezuelan president announces referendum against backdrop of protests

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro announced his intention to hold a referendum on the establishment of the Constitutional Assembly, which should replace the current national parliament, Report informs citing the BBC.

The new legislative body, according to the idea of Maduro, will have the power to change the constitution of the country. Large part of current parliament is opposition, which earlier called Maduro to resign. Opponents of Maduro oppose the proposed reform, believing that its main goal is to concentrate power in the hands of the president.

The political struggle in Venezuela is taking place against the backdrop of incessant protests. According to AFP, since April 1, 60 people have died in street fighting.

Participants in mass anti-government actions accuse Maduro of the country's miserable economic situation. Supporters of the president, in turn, accuse opposition activists of trying to organize a coup d'état.