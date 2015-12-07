Venezuelan opposition takes majority in parliamentary elections

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The initial results of Venezuelan parliament elections show the opposition forces leading, Report informs referring to TASS, the country’s national elections council said Monday.

According to the council’s head, Tibisay Lucena, the opposition coalition of the Democratic Unity Table (MUD) has received 99 seats in the parliament, whereas the pro-presidential United Socialists Party of Venezuela has taken 46.

Though the opposition has anchored a majority, it needs one more seat for an absolute majority.