Venezuela to not break off relations with EU over Guaidó

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Venezuelan authorities do not intend to sever relations with European countries, despite the recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of the country, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in an interview with RadioyTelevisiónEspañola.

“We have always attached great importance to European investments. It would be a mistake to break off relations. We will not break the contact,” the diplomat said.

According to him, Caracas was not surprised by the steps taken by the EU in response to the crisis in Venezuela. Arreaza again stressed that Caracas considers the United States as the "instigator of the coup d'état".

The Foreign Minister also said that Venezuela "is always open to any option of assistance and mediation."

Earlier, nineteen European countries recognized Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.