Vatican confirms first coronavirus case

Vatican authorities have confirmed the first coronavirus infection case, an official in the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, told reporters.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti, that, according to Bruni, one of the patients tested positive for coronavirus the day before.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The cause of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, which has been officially named СOVID-2019.

WHO recognized the outbreak as an emergency of international importance. The number of infected in mainland China exceeded 80,500 people. Meanwhile, 3,042 died, and more than 53,700 were cured. According to the latest WHO data, the disease has claimed 267 lives outside China.