USA launches a secret spaceship today

Baku. 20 May. As expected, the United States of America to launch a secret spaceship today. Report informs citing Russian media.
This is an orbital plane "Boeing X-37." During the tests it had previously made three visits to space and back to land. Unmanned vehicles in a length of about 9 meters and resembles a "shuttle".
Initially it was assumed that, the task will be to repair the satellites. However, then this program has been classified and placed under the control of the Defense Ministry.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
