    US asks NATO to send 1000 more troops to Afghanistan

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ United States asked NATO to send for 1000 more troops to Afghanistan for strengthening the  alliance's  mission Resolute support.

    Report informs referring to TASS, said the US permanent representative to NATO, Bailey Hutchison.

    “As part of new US strategy total number of troops for strengthening the mission in Afghanistan will be 3000 US soldiers and 1000 NATO troops”, said permanent representative.

    Resolute Support Mission is a non-combat NATO mission to provide training and assistance to Afghan government forces which began on January 1, 2015.

    It is a follow-on mission to the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which operated in Afghanistan from 2001 and completed on December 28, 2014

    Azerbaijan participates in Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. Around 100 Azerbaijani military personnel served as peacekeeping forces in that country for the last 15 years. 

