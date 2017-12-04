 Top
    US withdraws from UN Global agreement on migration

    Rex Tillerson sent a notice to the UN© AP

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent a notice to the UN that Washington is withdrawing from Global compact on migration, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

    The statement says that this program is not compatible with US immigration policy.

    “Though we will continue to work in a number of directions at UN, in this case we just cannot in a good faith support this process that may sabotage sovereign right of US to apply our immigration legislation and ensure safety of our borders,” says statement of the US Secretary of State.

    He said, the US supports international cooperation on migration, but sovereign states bear main responsibility to make migration safe and legal.

