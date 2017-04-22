United States will honor refugee deal with Australia

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has confirmed it will be going through with a migrant resettlement plan made with Australia.

Report informs referring to BBC, US Vice-President Mike Pence said at joint press conference with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull.

The agreement would be honored, but not necessarily admired, Vice-President Mike Pence said.

"We will honor this agreement out of respect to this enormously important alliance," he clarified pointing out Australia.

According to agreement, US would resettle up to 1 250 asylum seekers. In turn, Australia will resettle refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.