    United States will honor refugee deal with Australia

    Mike Pence: Honoring it doesn't mean that we admire the agreement

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has confirmed it will be going through with a migrant resettlement plan made with Australia.

    Report informs referring to BBC, US Vice-President Mike Pence said at joint press conference with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull.

    The agreement would be honored, but not necessarily admired, Vice-President Mike Pence said.

    "We will honor this agreement out of respect to this enormously important alliance," he clarified pointing out Australia.

    According to agreement, US would resettle up to 1 250 asylum seekers. In turn, Australia will resettle refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. 

