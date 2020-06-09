US weights new sanctions against Russia, Iran

A member of the US House, representing Florida, Republican Greg Steube says enacting new sanctions against Iran Russia, and China is necessary, Report informs, citing Fox Business channel. "Yes, possibly it will be released tomorrow and detail the new sanctions and international foreign policy approach to Russia, China and Iran," the Senator said. According to him, the new sanctions related to the expiration of the arms embargo on Iran. Steube also said that his party intends to propose a ban on US financial assistance to Lebanon. The US has previously imposed sanctions on more than 100 Iranian vessels and companies.