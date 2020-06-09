US weights new sanctions against Russia, Iran

A member of the US House, representing Florida, Republican Greg Steube says enacting new sanctions against Iran Russia, and China is necessary, Report informs, citing Fox Business channel. "Yes, possibly it will be released tomorrow and detail the new sanctions and international foreign policy approach to Russia, China and Iran," the Senator said. According to him, the new sanctions related to the expiration of the arms embargo on Iran. Steube also said that his party intends to propose a ban on US financial assistance to Lebanon. The US has previously imposed sanctions on more than 100 Iranian vessels and companies.
US weights new sanctions against Russia, IranUS weights new sanctions against Russia, Iran
https://report.az/storage/news/c9dc6003537c9d722a7f16fd3e694226/2d219430-9ba3-445f-903a-6a9daeabfda2_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- US elects first black military service chief 10 June, 2020 / 09:46
- Afghanistan: At least 30 people killed in mile collapse 09 June, 2020 / 16:30
- Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 infections 09 June, 2020 / 16:14
- New York reopens cafes, restaurants 09 June, 2020 / 14:47
- Global COVID-19 cases top 7.2 mln 09 June, 2020 / 10:28
- US’s F-15E becomes compatible to deliver nuclear bomb 09 June, 2020 / 10:22
- Trump, Erdoğan mull Libya, Syria developments 09 June, 2020 / 09:33
- Moscow sees 51 coronavirus deaths per day 08 June, 2020 / 10:13
- Germany reports 214 COVID-19 cases 08 June, 2020 / 09:44
- New Zealand eliminates its last COVID-19 case 08 June, 2020 / 09:18