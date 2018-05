Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States informed the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs that terrorists were possibly planning to carry out terror attacks in Delhi as well as in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Obama’s visit.

The US Administration had already sent similar alerts for the possible terror attacks in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, informs Report citing Sputnik News.

The US president will travel to New Delhi for the Indian Republic Day celebration on January 26, which marks the adoption of India’s constitution. During the visit, Obama is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as several Indian officials.