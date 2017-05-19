US Treasury sent data to Congress on case of Trump's ties with Russia

© Report.az

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US Treasury Department passed information to Congress that would help investigate the case of possible business ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.

Report informs, CNN stated referring to informed sources.

The documents went to the intelligence committees of both chambers of Congress from a special unit of the US Treasury Department - Financial Intelligence Service (FINSEN). The agency monitors financial flows and schemes of "money laundering" and collects information from banks around the world.

The study of financial documents and transactions is "extremely important" for the investigation Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff told CNN.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice appointed ex-head of the FBI Robert Mueller as special prosecutor to investigate "Russia's interference in the presidential elections in the US in 2016".