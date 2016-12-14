US to limit arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US has said it will limit arms sales to Saudi Arabia amid concerns over civilian casualties linked to air strikes in Yemen.

Precision-guided weapons will no longer be delivered, Report informs citing the BBC, Pentagon official said.

President Barack Obama's administration said it was concerned over "flaws" in the way air strikes are targeted in Yemen.

In October, more than 140 people were killed in a strike on a funeral in the country.

A Saudi-led coalition, which is attempting to support the elected government against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, was blamed for the attack. But while some sales are being scaled back, the US said it will continue to provide Saudi Arabia with intelligence focused on border security.

It will also provide training for pilots involved in the Saudi-led air campaign, to avoid civilian casualties wherever possible, the official said. Other contracts are expected to go ahead such as a deal worth more than 3 bln USD to supply military helicopters.