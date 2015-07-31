Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ US to deploy heavy weaponry in Latvia late autumn. The country has formally started talks with the United States regarding the deployment of heavy weaponry at the Adazi military base just outside Riga, Report infrorms citing Russian media.

The talks started in June 2015. However, it is not yet clear how many U.S. Army units, and what kind of military equipment will be stationed in Latvia, said Latvia’s Ministry of Defence.

Latvia expects to complete the talks with the U.S. by the end of this year.

U.S. Defence Secretary Ashton Carter said during a visit to Estonia in June, that its military will be sending 250 units of heavy weaponry, which include dozens of tanks, Bradley armoured fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers to allied countries in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe.