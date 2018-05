Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ US started to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Report informs citing foreign media, US President Donald Trump moves executive order.

Trump’s orders were expected to involve restricting access to the United States for refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The ban will be in force for 4 months.

Mexican President Enrique Nieto stated the country will make no payment to build the wall.