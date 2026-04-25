Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US strikes vessel carrying drugs in Pacific Ocean

    Other countries
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 09:39
    US strikes vessel carrying drugs in Pacific Ocean

    The US Armed Forces have struck a ship used to transport drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on X, Report informs.

    "On April 24, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed," reads the statement.

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