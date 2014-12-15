US State Department confirmed evacuation of American Consulate from Sydney

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ US State Department confirmed evacuation of US consulate in Australian Sydney, where hostages captured in one of the cafes. Report informs referring to RIA-Novosti.

US citizens advised not to appear in the area of emergency until further notice, said agency spokesman Jen Psak.

Psaki noted that the United States are closely watching the incident in Sydney.

I can confirm that the US consulate, as well as other buildings in the area of Martin Place, were evacuated as a precaution.A small group of employees continues to work while in a safe place, says State Department spokesman.

According to her, representatives of the Consulate remain in close contact with the Australian authorities.

This morning the unknown with weapons seized as hostages up to 40 visitors and store employees of the Lindt cafe near the building of the Central Bank in the heart of Sydney.Hostages forced to hang out the flag with the inscription in Arabic. It was reported that the suspect declared four explosive devices allegedly placed in the city.

Later, Australian media reported that several hostages managed to run out of Sydney cafe.