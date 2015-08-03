US spies on Japan's prime minister for subservient behavior

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US National Security Agency is spying on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe like German Chancellor Angela Merkel due to his subservient behavior, a political analyst says, Report informs citing foreign media.

“He’s getting the same reward for that subservient behavior,” Don DeBar told Press TV on Friday.

WikiLeaks on Friday revealed a systematic mass surveillance program that the National Security Agency has been conducting against top Japanese politicians.

Abe is the most high profile official among the 35 top secret targets mentioned in the documents.

The documents note that the spy agency monitored Abe for at least one year during his first term in office.

"The reports demonstrate the depth of US surveillance of the Japanese government, indicating that intelligence was gathered and processed from numerous Japanese government ministries and offices," WikiLeaks said in a statement. "The documents demonstrate intimate knowledge of internal Japanese deliberations."

According to the statement, the US was aware of Tokyo’s internal affairs such as trade talks, climate change policies, nuclear and energy programs and even the content of a confidential briefing at Abe’s residence.