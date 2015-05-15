US Special Envoy for Syria to visit Moscow and Istanbul in May

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ US Special Envoy for Syria, Daniel Rubinstein to visit Moscow in the second half of May.

Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti", it was said by the State Department on Thursday.

"As part of our efforts to achieve political solution to the Syrian conflict, Rubinstein will visit Moscow, Geneva, Ankara, Istanbul and Riyadh from 15 to 27 May", report says.

According to the Foreign Minister, Special Representative will participate in the ongoing UN-sponsored consultations on Syria to the UN Secretary General's special envoy Staffan de Mistura. "Rubinstein will also discuss with authorities of several countries the need for a stable political transition in Syria based on the Geneva agreements and the continuation of cooperation with the Syrian leadership of the moderate opposition", stressed in the Ministry.