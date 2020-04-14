US Senate launches coronavirus probe with focus on China

The United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is beginning a wide-ranging investigation into the origins of and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report says, Chairman of the Committee, Ron Johnson told in his interview with Politico.

Johnson (R-Wis.) said his committee is "going to conduct oversight on this thing in its entirety." He listed several elements of the probe: Why the national stockpile wasn't "better prepared," why pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices are manufactured overseas, the World Health Organization's response to the virus and how the virus spread in the first place.

"Where did this all start from? Was this transferred animal to human? Was this from a lab in China? Might have been the best of intentions trying to come up with the different cures, with the different therapies for the coronavirus in general," Johnson said, echoing some conservative theories. "We need to know what role the WHO might have had in trying to cover this thing up."

According to one of the participants in the investigation, Senator Rick Scott, when it comes to the coronavirus, "we can't trust communist China, we've learned we can't trust the WHO because they lie to us."

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, officially named as COVID-2019.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the outbreak of a new coronavirus, a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases globally has reached more than 1.9 million so far.