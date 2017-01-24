US Senate committee approves Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, on Monday.

Report informs citing the CNBC, the vote was 11-10, with every committee Republican backing Tillerson and every Democrat opposing his nomination.

Tillerson is expected to be confirmed for the position when the matter comes before the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-seat majority.

Earlier, Republican senator from Florida, Marco Rubio has stated that he will vote for the candidate Rex Tillerson to serve as US Secretary of State.