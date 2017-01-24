 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Senate committee approves Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State

    Tillerson is expected to be confirmed for the position

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, on Monday.

    Report informs citing the CNBC, the vote was 11-10, with every committee Republican backing Tillerson and every Democrat opposing his nomination.

    Tillerson is expected to be confirmed for the position when the matter comes before the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-seat majority.

    Earlier, Republican senator from Florida, Marco Rubio has stated that he will vote for the candidate Rex Tillerson to serve as US Secretary of State.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi