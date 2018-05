Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US Senate passed the defense budget bill for fiscal year 2018 in amount of $ 682 bln.

Report informs, the bill was adopted by an overwhelming majority of votes, 89 senators voted to approve the measure.

Earlier, it was reported that the House of Representatives of US Congress adopted the budget for fiscal year 2018 in amount of $ 1.2 trln.