Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Turkey on March 30, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu said.

Report informs referring to Reuters.

According to Al-monitor, within visit Tillerson will meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The US officials haven’t made any statement regarding the visit.