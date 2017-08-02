US Secretary of State to meet with his Russian counterpart

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Manila, Philippines on August 5-6.

Report informs citing the foreign media, US State Department's press service reported.

"In these days, I will meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov and Manila. We have agreed with him.We have professionally discussed our next steps.No, there was no military rhetoric. In my opinion, Minister Lavrov and I understand our role. We also understand the task we are facing”, Rex Tillerson said.

US Secretary of State will attend ASEAN's regional forum in Manila. The meeting is expected to take place within the framework of the event.