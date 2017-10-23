US Secretary of State Tillerson pays flying visit to Afghanistan

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Monday for talks with Afghan leaders on the new U.S. strategy to end the war.

Report informs referring to the US Embassy in Afghanistan, Secretary Tillerson and President Ghani met in Kabul on October 23 and together reaffirmed the US-Afghan commitment to achieving peace, stability, and long-term prosperity in Afghanistan.

The Secretary stated that the new U.S. strategy for South Asia makes clear the United States’ commitment to working with the government of Afghanistan and with partners across the region to achieve peace in Afghanistan and deny safe havens to terrorists who threaten that goal. President Ghani reiterated his support for the new U.S. strategy and emphasized his government’s commitment to reforms aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all Afghans.